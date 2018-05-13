Man shot, killed in Whitehaven

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Whitehaven.

The 65-year-old victim's body was found near the intersection of Wilson Road and Tulane Road.

"I seen them putting the tapes up there. I said somebody done got killed up there," neighbor Jessie Mae Vaughn said. "It's sad. It's really sad when it gets so close to home."

Bobbie Jones saw all the police cars, but only learned the details after returning from church.

"Oh, scary. Really scary. So close to home," he said.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

