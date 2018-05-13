4 shot in Marshall County house

Four men were shot in Marshall County on Sunday morning, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened at a house near the intersection of French Road and Berta Road around 3 a.m.

Two of men were shot in the head while the other two were shot in the arm and the leg.

All four were taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but three of the four men have since been released.

Marshall County Sheriff's Department said they have a person of interest, who's not currently in custody.

