Subdivision built for stray animals in MS

A Mississippi neighborhood has gone to the dogs, the pigs, the sheep, and the horses.

The Hope Animal Sanctuary built an entire subdivision for animals in Carroll County, Mississippi, just outside of Grenada.

Workers said it's supposed to transform the way we think about caring for stray animals while creating a place humans can visit too.

"Each house is insulated, heated, and cooled. Each house has it's very own fenced in backyard that's 40 feet wide, and 100 feet long, so there is plenty of room to run and play. When they get hot and tired like we do, they can go in their houses to cool off," Sharon Stone, operations manager of Hope Animal Sanctuary, said.

The streets even have their own unique road signs.

The sanctuary was founded more than 20 years ago.

