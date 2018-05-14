Mother charged in 2-year-old's beating death to face judge

A Memphis mother charged with killing her son is set to face a judge.

Davida Wooden spent Mother's Day weekend in jail after she was arrested. She's accused of beating her 2-year-old son to death, according to Memphis Police Department.

Wooden, 25, was arrested Thursday when her son was found unresponsive. According to the police report, she admitted to beating her son with a belt to get his attention.

She also said the boy fell down the stairs and hit his head on the bathtub.

He never woke up and was pronounced dead Friday.

According to the medical examiner, the boy had severe injuries to his internal organs.

Neighbors said Wooden and her son just moved into their apartment near the University of Memphis last month.

She is charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and first-degree murder. She will face a judge for the first time Monday.

