Hardest-working U.S. Cities

With Americans outworking many of their foreign peers by hundreds of extra hours per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Hardest-Working Cities in America.



In order to determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across nine key metrics. The categories range from employment rate to average hours worked per week to share of workers with multiple jobs.



Top 10 Hardest-Working Cities in America

San Francisco, CA Fremont, CA Jersey City, NJ Washington, DC New York, NY Oakland, CA Boston, MA Aurora, CO Newark, NJ Chicago, IL

Key Stats

New York has the longest hours worked per week , 40.3, which is 2.8 times longer than in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the city with the shortest at 14.6.

, 40.3, which is 2.8 times longer than in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the city with the shortest at 14.6. Anchorage, Alaska, has the longest average commute time , 41.0 minutes, which is 1.2 times longer than in Burlington, Vermont, the city with the shortest at 33.5 minutes.

, 41.0 minutes, which is 1.2 times longer than in Burlington, Vermont, the city with the shortest at 33.5 minutes. Salt Lake City contributes the most annual volunteer hours per resident , 65.91, which is 3.7 times more than in Providence, Rhode Island, the city that contributes the fewest at 17.76.

, 65.91, which is 3.7 times more than in Providence, Rhode Island, the city that contributes the fewest at 17.76. Omaha, Nebraska has the lowest share of idle youth 16-24-years-old, 7.1 percent, which is 2.6 times lower than in Bakersfield, California, the city with the highest at 18.7 percent.



