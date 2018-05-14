Man charged for shooting, killing 20-year-old - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man charged for shooting, killing 20-year-old

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed a 20-year-old man.

Police arrived at St. Francis Hospital where the victim was taken by private vehicle Sunday evening.

The man was later pronounced dead.

Jordan Burt, 20, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide.

It is unclear where the shooting took place

