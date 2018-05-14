Teen arrested after stealing car, fleeing from police

Southaven police officers took down an accused car burglar after a chase ended in a parking lot.

Officers were called about a vehicle stolen from Cherry Tree Lane on Sunday afternoon.

While en route, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Elmore Road and Goodman Road.

Police said the driver tried to enter the parking lot of a shopping center to hide from them, but he lost control of the car, hitting several parked cars and a sign.

Courtney McCollum was in the shopping center to get groceries. She pulled her phone out as soon as she saw what was happening.

"I was scared. I was shaking, yeah, yeah. Because I know--I said this is going to get really bad really quick," McCollum said.

A Southaven police officer caught up with the out of control stolen car and pulled the driver out of the front seat.

That's when an off-duty officer from Arkansas jumped in to help. The two officers subdued the driver and took him into custody.

The driver turned out to be a 14-year-old from Memphis. He was taken to DeSoto County Juvenile Detention Center. He's charged with taking a motor vehicle, felony fleeing, and simple assault.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.