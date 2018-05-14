First named tropical system of 2018 could form this week

A low pressure system continues to strengthen off the coast of Florida and could eventually become the first named storm of the year.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has given this system a 40% chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical depression within the next 5 days. If it did become named, it would be called Alberto.

We are not expecting any major impacts from this and it is expected to stay relatively weak. This would mainly just funnel in gulf moisture and give much of the eastern United States a few rainy days. Florida could see up to 5 inches of rain over the next week, while we could get up to two inches of rain.

In the Mid-South, increased gulf moisture from that tropical system paired with an incoming front will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. No severe weather is expected.

If you want to track rain and tropical systems on your phone, we highly recommend using the interactive radar on the WMC Weather App.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.