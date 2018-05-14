John Daly joins FedEx St. Jude Classic field

One of golf's biggest names is coming to Memphis.

The former PGA and Open Championship winner is joining the field for the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Daly last participated in the event in 2014, where he finished at +11.

He joins Ole Miss' Braden Thornberry, who finished last year's Classic tied for fourth place.

