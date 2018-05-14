Memphis student wins $3,000 for Whitehaven High School

A Memphis student won $3,000 for his high school, thanks to a special award.

Tyler Hunter, a Whitehaven High School senior, was named the most spirited athlete in the country.

He won the $3,000 prize as a result of the 2018 Varsity Brands Schools Spirit Awards.

Hunter was one of 25 winners awarded money for their school during the awards ceremony in Orlando.

