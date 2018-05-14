1 killed, 3 injured in DeSoto County crash

One person is dead and three others are injured following a four-vehicle crash in Mississippi, according to DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened on Highway 61 near Star Landing Road around 2:15 p.m., near the Lake Cormorant area.

Three cars and an 18-wheeler were involved in the crash. Witnesses said the 18-wheeler crashed into one of the cars, causing a chain reaction.

Sheriff Bill Rasco said deputies reported four people being ejected out of their vehicles.

Highway 61 was closed for more than an hour as crews investigated the crash.

