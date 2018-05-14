Record high temps keep A/C repairmen busy

Summer heat is hitting the Mid-South and keeping the A/C repair industry red-hot this time of year.

With the Mid-South experiencing near-record temperatures, air conditioning repairmen are fielding double the number of calls.

“We usually run about 50-60 calls a day and now we're running upwards of 120 calls a day,” said Trevor Baker, who works for Choate’s Air Conditioning Heating and Plumbing.

Baker said they've doubled the amount of calls for this time of year, and crews are working well past normal hours.

“We've got guys working anywhere from 14-16 hours a day, seven days a week right now,” Baker said. “We've had guys out until 2-3 a.m.”

Several days of more than 90-degree heat has some teams working long hours to meet all the demand, and crews have to prioritize some of the calls.

“Elderly people homes with one system, medically challenged people we tried to prioritize those and get those run first,” Baker said.

If your A/C goes out and you call for service, get some fans going until help arrives.

“Break out all the box fans that you have, turn your fan on your thermostat to the on position and cool to off, and if you have a window unit make sure it's running, use all your ceiling fans,” Baker said.

Visit the Department of Energy’s website for more tips on staying cool in the hot weather.

