Lewisburg High School ranks high for college preparedness

Lewisburg High School in DeSoto County has been recognized nationally for its college readiness.

U.S. News and World Report released its Best High Schools rankings last week.

Lewisburg was given a silver badge among top schools in the country for college readiness.

DeSoto Central, Olive Branch, Center Hill, and Hernando all received bronze badges.

