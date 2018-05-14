Gov. Haslam stands behind TNReady despite delays

Bartlett City Schools announced Monday it will not use TNReady scores for this school year.

The district said a special session with the Bartlett City School Board of Education determined the weight of the 2018 TNReady test scores on students’ final averages.

That weight will be zero after schools recently had issues with TNReady online testing not working properly.

Governor Bill Haslam was asked if he was confident in the testing.

“I still have full confidence that testing is the right thing to do,” Gov. Haslam said. “I still have full confidence that having accountability of that test is important for all of us. This test itself, the assessment is good. The assessment is a good assessment. I'm frustrated like everyone else that we had issues with the online portion of this.”

Education Commissioner Candice McQueen said feedback sessions will tell the pros and cons of paper versus online testing.

From cyber-attacks to severed fiber cables, TNReady proved to not be fully ready yet again after students encountered several delays.

But there’s one thing Gov. Haslam wanted to make sure was crystal clear.

“I still have full confidence that testing is the right thing to do,” Gov. Haslam said. “I still have full confidence that having accountability of that test is important for all of us.”

The question is whether Questar is the right test provider.

McQueen said school districts have the power to decide what to do with the test results as long as it benefits students and teachers.

Bartlett schools opted out altogether, but McQueen said school districts who choose to use the test scores can feel confident in the results.

“The data they get back will inform them on instruction and we will make sure the analysis to make sure it is appropriate, accurate validated for them to base decisions on next year,” McQueen said.

Even if a school district chooses to use the TNReady scores, it cannot negatively affect the student or the teacher.

Gov. Haslam said the state is still deciding what to do with their current test provider, Questar.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.