Ole Miss student earns degree after recovering from stroke

After being told he would never walk or talk again, an Ole Miss student did just that over the weekend.

Seth Dickinson walked across the stage to receive his degree.

Three years ago, Dickinson had an unexpected hemorrhagic stroke that left him comatose on his bedroom floor.

Nine days later, he woke up from a coma to learn he was paralyzed and mute. Worst of all, he was told that he would no longer be able to pursue his education.

“I would get my nurse in the morning to put me in my wheelchair, wheel me to the mirror,” Dickinson said. “I would ask myself, ‘Seth, are you ready?’ I wanted to get back to Ole Miss. Through my actions, I answered that question.”

With determination, strength, and undying support, Dickinson recovered and walked across the stage to receive his degree.

He plans to attend law school and become a healthcare administrator in Mississippi.

