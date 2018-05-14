Breakdown: Why we're breaking heat records, and when we'll see relief

A strong ridge of high pressure remains in control of the weather in the Southeastern U.S. and the Mid-South.

Warm and mainly dry air associated with the system allowed temperatures to exceed record limits Monday. The high temperature in Memphis reached 93 degrees breaking the previous record (91) for May 14 set back in 1988.

Records were also either tied or broken in Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tupelo, Mississippi; and Jackson, Tennessee.

More record heat is expected Tuesday afternoon as the hot and mainly dry pattern continues.

One exception Tuesday will be a slight chance of a few afternoon showers or storms developing. Gulf moisture is increasing and with the daytime heating, a few showers or storms can't be ruled out.

Rain chances will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday but this will be due to a very weak cold front and upper-level low moving into the area.

The front will not pass completely through the Mid-South but it should make its way to the Mississippi River, which will trigger scattered showers for much of the Mid-South Tuesday night through Wednesday.

The front is expected to then stall over the area and drift slightly north accompanied by a steady flow of Gulf moisture south of the front. This will keep rain and possibly a few thunderstorms in the area for much of the day Thursday into Thursday night.

The front will then continue lifting north which will allow warmer and drier air to filter in from the southwest. There will still be a slight chance of a few showers or storms Friday but most of the Mid-South will be warm, muggy, and mainly dry.

This, in turn, will push temperatures above average for the end of the week and the warm-up will continue into the weekend as highs climb back into the lower 90s and bringing the possibility of more record highs being tied or broken. And that's the breakdown.

