Moorhead, Bulldogs embracing raised expectations

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are undergoing a program change with the hiring of Joe Moorhead, but are embracing the new expectations.

Moorhead hit the road on the Road Dawg Tour with a stop in Memphis on Monday Night at the Botanic Garden.

Moorhead, taking over for Dan Mullen, who left for Florida after least season, said the Bulldogs will welcome high expectation sunder his watch.

"If they're keeping score, I want to be first." say Moorhead. "There are some people who say, 'we don't want to be ranked high in the preseason.' You know, I want to be first, and it's certainly with the roster that we have, the coaches, and the plan we put in place. Our goal and expectation is to compete for and win the SEC Championship. No one's going to have higher expectations than us."

Moorhead takes over a Bulldog team that brings back quarterback Nick Fitzgerald from Injury.

Fitzgerald, a 5th year senior, is rated by Athlon Sports as the 10th best starting QB for this coming season.

