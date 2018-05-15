Man faces homicide charges for accidentally shooting friend

A Memphis man is in jail, accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend.

Two men drove Bernard Turner to the hospital after he was shot, according to Memphis Police Department.

Turner later died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Jordan Burt, 20, told police he and Turner were playing when he accidentally shot him.

Burt is charged with reckless homicide.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.