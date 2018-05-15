AutoZone looking to expand downtown HQ

AutoZone is looking to expand its business headquarters in Downtown Memphis.

The store support center, near AutoZone Park, is almost full, so AutoZone has entered an agreement to buy two lots on South Front Street.

The idea is to keep all the corporate employees in one location.

The deal is expected to close later this month and would add about 50,000 square feet to the headquarters.

