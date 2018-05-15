2 arrested after robbery attempt outside ATM goes awry

Two men are in jail after a robbery attempt went awry.

According to Memphis Police Department, two men tried to rob a man outside Regions Bank on Lamar Avenue around 5:30 Monday morning.

The victim told police he was leaving the ATM when a man in all black got out of a car and pointed a gun at him.

The victim then said he fired at the suspect, who ran back into the car that his accomplice started driving.

The man then followed the suspects when the man in the passenger seat fired at him--causing him to end the chase.

Officers later stopped a vehicle matching the description of the attempted robbers.

Robert Coats and Williams Spears were both taken into custody. They are both charged with aggravated assault and attempted felony. Spears is also charged with aggravated robber, criminal impersonation, and driving with a suspended license.

Coats was given a $35,000 bond; Spears' bond is $20,000.

