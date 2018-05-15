Each year, the average American household spends $2,197 on real-estate property taxes - plus another $436 for residents of the 27 states with vehicle property taxes. With such high costs, it’s no surprise that more than $14 billion in property taxes go unpaid each year, according to the National Tax Lien Association.



In order to determine who pays the most relative to their state, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2018 Property Taxes by State report, which compares home and vehicle taxes across the nation and features insights from a panel of experts.



States with Highest Real-Estate Taxes

New Jersey Illinois New Hampshire Connecticut Wisconsin Texas Nebraska Vermont Michigan Rhode Island and New York



Key Stats:

Hawaii has the lowest real-estate tax, $501, which is 8.9 times lower than in New Jersey, the state with the highest at $4,437.

Twenty-seven states levy some form of vehicle property tax. Of those states, Louisiana has the lowest, $23.98, which is 47.7 times lower than in Rhode Island, the state with the highest at $1,143.79.

Blue States have 18.87 percent higher real-estate property taxes, averaging $2,287, than Red States, averaging $1,924.



