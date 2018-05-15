Two Whitehaven students accepted into nearly 400 colleges, awarded $19M in scholarships combined

Two Whitehaven High School seniors are going above and beyond to achieve their dreams.

Combined, Jayla Woods and Meaghan Jones have been accepted into a combined 373 colleges and awarded over $19 million in scholarships.

Both young ladies will be attending Tennessee State University this fall where they both plan to become members of the Honors College.

“Tennessee State University is a place with high standards for high achievers. We continue to attract elite scholars who value the world-class programs and quality education offered here in a caring community of faculty, staff and administrators who are committed to excellence,” TSU President Glenda Glover said.

Woods, who was accepted into 160 colleges, currently has a 4.2 grade point average and plans to double major in nutrition and athletic training.

Jones will also graduate with a 4.2 grade point average and will follow the pre-med track in college. She was awarded over 10 million in scholarships.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.