VIDEO: Security camera catches thief breaking it down after breaking into CA business

(KSEE/NBC News) A California burglary suspect can be seen giving new meaning to "pop and lock" after breaking into a Fresno business.

Security cameras captured the man break-dancing after successfully entering a locked office building.

Police say suspect David Seale used keys, which were copies, to enter the building, coming in and out ten to 15 times, from midnight to 10 a.m., stealing a laptop and cash. They say Seale returned with the $2,500 computer Tuesday morning.

"The mystery right now, is where did he get the keys," Fresno Police Lieutenant Joe Gomez said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Koq7fL