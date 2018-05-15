Zany team names a tradition at BBQ championship - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Zany team names a tradition at BBQ championship

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest brings out some of the best food in the world, but it also brings out some of the best creativity.

The 41st annual competition is no different.

This year's championship brings in teams from over 25 states to test their 'cue against the best in the business.

Teams will be judged on four different categories: whole hog, shoulder, rib, and patio porker.

The team names are, as always, unique and extra punny. Here are some standouts:

  • Awesome Sauce BBQ
  • Born in the Que SA
  • Dang She’s Swine
  • Deeez Butts
  • Give the Devil His Que
  • Grilla Grills
  • Hoggystyle
  • Kick Ash BBQ
  • Kill ‘em & Grill ‘em Que
  • Let’s Get Basted 
  • Lost in the Sauce
  • Love Meat Tender
  • Magically Piglicious 
  • Me Dry Rub You Longtime 
  • Meat Drink and Be Merry 
  • N!ce Rack 
  • New World Oinkers
  • Notorious P.I.G. 
  • Nuts N Butts
  • Parrothead Porkers of Hogaritaville
  • People’s Republic of Swina
  • P-Funk and The Fatback Allstars
  • Pigs Gone Wild 
  • Pork Illustrated 
  • Porkstars 
  • Porkville Justice League 
  • Ribdiculious Bar-B-Krew
  • Rub Me Tender
  • Shigg’n and Grind’n
  • Shine and Swine
  • Slapjo Mama BBQ Hog Cooking Team 
  • Snoutkast
  • Sowsed by Noon
  • Suspicious Rinds
  • Sweet Cheeks
  • Sweet Swine ‘O Mine 
  • Swiggin N Piggin 
  • Swine & Dine
  • Swinos
  • Tangled Up In Q
  • The Bastey Boys 
  • The Beached Pig
  • The Flying Pigs
  • The Grandmasters of Cooking Disasters 
  • The Hogfather
  • The Meatles
  • The Other Team
  • The Pit and the Pigulum II
  • The Usual Saucepects
  • Too Sauced to Pork
  • Totally Boar’d
  • Won’t Get Smoked Again

This year's contest runs from May 16-19 at Tom Lee Park.

