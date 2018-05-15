Zany team names a tradition at BBQ championship

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest brings out some of the best food in the world, but it also brings out some of the best creativity.

The 41st annual competition is no different.

This year's championship brings in teams from over 25 states to test their 'cue against the best in the business.

Teams will be judged on four different categories: whole hog, shoulder, rib, and patio porker.

The team names are, as always, unique and extra punny. Here are some standouts:

Awesome Sauce BBQ

Born in the Que SA

Dang She’s Swine

Deeez Butts

Give the Devil His Que

Grilla Grills

Hoggystyle

Kick Ash BBQ

Kill ‘em & Grill ‘em Que

Let’s Get Basted

Lost in the Sauce

Love Meat Tender

Magically Piglicious

Me Dry Rub You Longtime

Meat Drink and Be Merry

N!ce Rack

New World Oinkers

Notorious P.I.G.

Nuts N Butts

Parrothead Porkers of Hogaritaville

People’s Republic of Swina

P-Funk and The Fatback Allstars

Pigs Gone Wild

Pork Illustrated

Porkstars

Porkville Justice League

Ribdiculious Bar-B-Krew

Rub Me Tender

Shigg’n and Grind’n

Shine and Swine

Slapjo Mama BBQ Hog Cooking Team

Snoutkast

Sowsed by Noon

Suspicious Rinds

Sweet Cheeks

Sweet Swine ‘O Mine

Swiggin N Piggin

Swine & Dine

Swinos

Tangled Up In Q

The Bastey Boys

The Beached Pig

The Flying Pigs

The Grandmasters of Cooking Disasters

The Hogfather

The Meatles

The Other Team

The Pit and the Pigulum II

The Usual Saucepects

Too Sauced to Pork

Totally Boar’d

Won’t Get Smoked Again

This year's contest runs from May 16-19 at Tom Lee Park.

Be sure to check out Bluff City Weekend to see more stories about the amazing things happening in the Mid-South.

