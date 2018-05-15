Crime in schools up 13.5% since 2015, TBI finds

A look back at two years of crime in grade schools found an increase in crime on campuses, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI looked at crime reported on K-12 campuses in the state from 2015 to 2017.

In 2015, 8,494 crimes occurred. In 2017, the number of crimes increased to 9,642.

Just over 80 percent of all reported crimes involved "personal weapons," meaning the culprit used their hands, fists, feet, etc.

Simple Assault was the most commonly reported crime, making up 37.4 percent of all crimes.

“This study will hopefully assist law enforcement, school administrations, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create awareness that crime exists as a threat to our communities,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn. “The threats to society by criminal activity must be addressed by efforts from all law-abiding citizens, as well as law enforcement agencies.”

