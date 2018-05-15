Man carrying daughter out of McDonald's shoots robbery suspect

A robber got shot trying to steal from a Memphis man at McDonald's, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said four men tried to rob a man leaving the McDonald's near the intersection of S. Trezevant Street and Lamar Avenue.

The man was carrying his daughter in his arms when the robbers approached him, according to a witness.

He pulled out a gun and opened fire on the robbers. One of them was shot.

The suspected robbers drove off. One of them showed up later at a nearby fire department.

He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The other suspects remain at large.

