DeSoto County inmate taken into custody after walking away from work detail

A DeSoto County inmate was taken into custody Saturday after walking away from a work detail Tuesday.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said Phillip Herron, 42, was in jail on a contempt of court charge.

He was on a work detail in downtown Hernando when he was able to slip away from his supervisors.

He, along with Lauren Bland--who helped with his escape--were taken into custody Saturday.

Herron and Bland were found at a house in Memphis near the intersection of Highland Street and Bowen Avenue in the Grahamwood neighborhood where Memphis Police Department and and Shelby County Sheriff's Department took them into custody.

Both suspects are being held in Shelby County pending extradition to Mississippi.

