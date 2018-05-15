Inmate walks away from work detail in DeSoto County - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Inmate walks away from work detail in DeSoto County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Phillip Herron (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office) Phillip Herron (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A DeSoto County inmate is now free after walking away from a work detail Tuesday.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said Phillip Herron, 42, was in jail on a contempt of court charge.

He was on a work detail in downtown Hernando when he was able to slip away from his supervisors.

Anyone with information about Herron's whereabouts is asked to call 662-469-8521.

