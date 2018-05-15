Officers defend Memphis real estate investor after woman reports him as trespasser

A video of a white Memphis woman who called police on a black real estate investor and reported him as a trespasser has gone viral online.

Woman who reported real estate investor as trespasser: 'nothing racist about it'

A screenshots showing Hayes and the neighbor who called the police on him. (Source: YouTube)

A Memphis real estate investor recorded an encounter with a disgruntled neighbor who tried to have him arrested while working on one of his houses.

Michael Hayes, who uploaded the incident on YouTube on May 5, said in the video he was there that day to take photos of a house he has a contract on.

He said a neighbor ran outside while he was removing the board from the door of the vacant house.

Hayes said she yelled at him, asking what he was doing. He said he explained to her that he has a contract on the house and was there to inspect it.

He also showed her his business sign that he places in the yards of vacant properties, so people will know why he’s there.

Hayes said she continued to yell at him and told him to get out of her neighborhood because he had no right to be there.

He said she also lied and claimed she knew the owner. She said the owner didn’t want anyone in his house, even after Hayes showed her a written statement allowing him to enter the house.

Hayes said she then called the police, so he waited for them to arrive. In the video, he said the woman continued to insult him after the police officer showed up.

He explained to the officer who he was and why he was there. Hayes also showed him the paperwork giving him permission to be in the house and gave him his business card.

Hayes said another officer drove up and another neighbor, a man, walked up to see what was going on. The other neighbor also verified Hayes' story to police.

One of the officers called the homeowner of the vacant house, who assured them that Hayes was supposed to be there.

Hayes said the woman then insulted him and the police officers, saying they weren’t doing their jobs.

At one point in the video, Hayes pointed out to the officers that he was recording the encounter on his phone.

“You keep the camera rolling,” said one of the officers. “If you have any problems with her, what I want you to do is call me back over here.”

“I’ll call you as soon as I have a problem!” Hayes responded.

The officer told the woman to leave Hayes alone and that he had every right to be there. The neighbor then claimed she was friends with the sheriff.

“I don’t care if you’re friends with the president,” the officer said. “You’re going to let him do what he’s going to do. If you try to do anything to stop him, I’m going to take you to jail.”

The woman then told Hayes to hurry up with the job and get out of her neighborhood.

The officers then told her that since Hayes was allowed to be there, he could take his time.

Hayes told the officers that he was uncomfortable staying at the property by himself. The officers agreed to stay while he finished his work.

He then thanked the officers for helping him out and sticking up for him.

WMC Action News 5's Janice Broach spoke with Tiffany Albert, the neighbor in the video, for her side of the story.

