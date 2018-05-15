Man diagnosed with cancer spends last days boating down Mississippi River

After learning he only had months to live, a New Jersey man decided he would spend the remainder of his life on the Mississippi River.

Last year, Kelly Phillips was diagnosed with cancer and was told he only had three months to live.

So, he decided he and his dog Sapphire would go on an adventure, starting in Wisconsin.

Phillips is living a life of relaxation by boating down the Mississippi River and meeting new people along the way.

“I call them the Mississippi River people,” Phillips said. “They have helped me out. It is more about the people. I like the Mississippi and the Mississippi has been great, but it has been all about the people.”

Phillips said he doesn't like making plans, so he doesn't have a final destination.

While in Memphis, Phillips said he plans to get a check-up with a doctor.

