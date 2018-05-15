Chicago receives star at Orpheum Theatre

Legendary rock-and-roll band Chicago now has a star on the Orpheum Theatre's Sidewalk of Stars.

Chicago, who formed in 1967, is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Afterward, they performed a sold-out one night concert in a public ceremony.

"As we perform these songs, it never gets tired, it never gets old like we do," said member Jimmy Pankow.

Chicago’s lifetime achievements include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of US cities.

Their record sales top the 100,000,000 mark and include 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles and five Gold singles. Twenty-five of their 36 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 47 gold and platinum awards.

Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.