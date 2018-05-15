Memphis Grizzlies will make the 4th selection in the 2018 NBA Draft

After missing the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, the Memphis Grizzlies hoped to right the ship with a high draft pick.

The Grizzlies will make the fourth overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.

The top prospects for this year's draft all have a lot of potential to make a big splash in the NBA.

De'Andre Ayton out of University of Arizona is considered by most the best player available. He's a 7'1'', 250lbs Center who averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Luka Doncic is a 19-year-old guard out of Spain. He's been dominating the Spanish professional league with 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

Similar to Ayton, Duke forward Marvin Bagley III is a big man who has a lot to offer NBA teams. He was ACC Player of the Year and lead the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr. rounds out to the top four prospects. Like Ayton and Bagley, he only spent one year in college. Unlike the previous two, Jackson didn't play a ton of minutes for his team (only 21.8 per game). However, he is an athletic big man who can stretch the floor, and he won't turn 19 until September.

Many Grizzlies fans turned out to watch parties around the city, to show their support and their belief that, with the right pick, the team can get back to the playoffs next season.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff agrees. He said he's excited about the potential for the future of the franchise.

"This is a moment that can be franchise changing. Some of these guys that are in the top end of this draft are those type of players that you can build around...and if you add those types of guys to the group we have when we're healthy...I think it can have a huge impact and help lead to a quick turnaround," Bickerstaff said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.