4 arrested after robbery attempt leads to gunshots outside McDonald's

Four men are in jail after a robbery attempt led to the victim firing shots outside a Memphis McDonald's.

The robbery attempt happened Tuesday afternoon at the restaurant at the corner of Trezevant Street and Lamar Avenue.

The victim told police he was attacked by a group of four men while carrying his infant daughter.

That's when he fired a shot at the robbers, hitting one of them.

The victim told police one of the men was able to rip his handgun away as he was being choked. The men took off with his Glock 19 in their possession.

The four men drove to a nearby fire station to get help for the gunshot wound.

The suspect who was shot is expected to be OK.

Cortez Cole, Quinton Webb, Terrell Pullen, and Ladarius Pugues were all arrested and charged with robbery.

