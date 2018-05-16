Man indicted in DUI crash that killed Oxford teacher

A grand jury indicted a man accused of killing an Oxford teacher when he drove drunk.

Joseph Britt, 36, faces aggravated DUI charges after a crash on Interstate 22 in February, according to WTVA.

Oxford Intermediate School teacher Sherry Buford, 46, was killed in the crash. She had four passengers in the car, all of whom survived with injuries.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Britt was traveling the wrong way on the interstate and collided with Buford's SUV head on.

