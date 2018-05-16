BBQ sauce wrestling kicks off BBQ Championship weekend - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest weekend is starting off a bit saucy.

This year marks the return of barbecue sauce wrestling challenges.

The event will be hosted by none other than Memphis wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler.

The wrestling kicks off Wednesday night.

