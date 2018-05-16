Memphis Zoo cats join BBQ contest festivities

Animals at Memphis Zoo are getting in on the barbecue festivities that descend on Memphis every year in May.

The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is an annual tradition in Memphis. It brings the best grill masters from around the world to the Bluff City in a four-day cooking competition.

This year, for the first time ever, the cats at Memphis Zoo are going to try their paws at judging.

Four teams competing in the 2018 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest donated their secret rubs for a side competition at Memphis Zoo.

The four teams: Yazoo Delta Q, Central Smokers, Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Que, and The Usual Saucepects.

Their creations were judged by the tigers, pumas, snow leopards, and lions of Memphis Zoo Cat Country.

WMC Action News 5's Jerica Phillips was there for the judging. She'll reveal who won tonight at 6.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.