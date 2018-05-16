Generator problem causes food truck to burst into flames

A food truck went up in flames Wednesday morning.

The Taste This Food truck was parked near Hacks Cross Road and Tournament Drive and caught fire sometime around 11 a.m., according to Memphis Fire Department.

One Twitter user caught a video of the flames.

Memphis Fire Department said a problem with the truck's generator caused the problem.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

