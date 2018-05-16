Man arrested for inappropriate sexual act at school cafeteria - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man arrested for inappropriate sexual act at school cafeteria

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Lonnie Holmes (Source: MPD) Lonnie Holmes (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is facing charges after he was caught touching himself in a school cafeteria.

Lonnie Holmes was seen with his genitalia out at Southwest Community College's cafeteria on Tuesday, according to a police report.

When officers approached Holmes, he told them he was "fixing his pants."

Holmes was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly