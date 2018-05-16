Teen accused of kidnapping, robbery has bond paid by advocacy groups

A 16-year-old girl had her bond paid after spending months behind bars without a trial.

Rosalyn Holmes is one of four teens accused of kidnapping and robbing a 28-year-old and his parents in January.

Investigators said Holmes and her three friends (two girls and two boys) used a gun to force the 28-year-old to drive to his parents' house. Once there, the teens stole guns from the home; they then forced the victims to take them to an ATM and withdraw money.

Local and national advocates latched on the Holmes' story as a way to point out problems with the justice system.

The advocates say her case highlights the inequalities of children being held in adult detention centers and the bond system that allows people with money to get out of jail in advance of trial.

Holmes has been behind bars since being arrested. Tennessee laws require children being tried as adults must be separated from teens who are being held in juvenile detention. Therefore, Holmes was shipped to Middle Tennessee and placed in an empty wing of the adult prison.

Wednesday, Holmes was released from jail after advocates from The Official Black Lives Matter Memphis Chapter and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights group helped secure her $60,000 bond

The advocates helping Holmes said the system gives her very little to no chance at freedom or rehabilitation.

They said data shows people forced to serve extended pretrial detention are four times more likely to be convicted, and their sentences are three times longer than those who are released prior to trial.

The advocates also said children held in adult detention centers are more susceptible to abuse, at greater risk of suicide, and more likely to re-offend.

“It was really boring. It was real hard. I’m only 16. Something hard to deal with," Holmes said.

At this time, Holmes has not been indicted for the crimes she's accused of committing.

