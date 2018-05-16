100% of school’s graduating class accepted to colleges

Freedom Preparatory Academy Charter Schools hosted its second annual Senior Signing Day on Wednesday.

One hundred percent of the 2018 graduating senior class has been accepted to four-year universities.

Students revealed what university they planned to attend in the fall during the ceremony.

They also gave speeches about what this historic moment means to them and how they defied the odds.

“I'm super excited,” said senior Cameron Blackledge. “Today is like a relieving moment. Like, it’s not easy for me to wake up every morning and just go to school, because of the neighborhood and the struggles I have seen and happened to my family. So to be here and say that I'm going off to college and that I finished high school strong, It’s amazing.”

In the 38109 neighborhood, only 10 percent of residents earn college degrees,.

This is Freedom Preparatory Academy's second graduating class.

