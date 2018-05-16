Defense contractor expanding Toone facility; bringing 100 new jobs

A defense contractor will invest $40 million and add 100 jobs to expand its operations in western Tennessee.

Kilgore Flares Company will triple production capacity at its Toone facility in Hardeman County.

The expansion will begin later this year and will be completed in 2022.

The company makes air and naval decoy flares for the military.

