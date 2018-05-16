Agriculture conference shines light on Bluff City

More than 200 farmers, scientists, and entrepreneurs descended on Memphis for a major conference.

Davos on the Delta is an event designed to help strengthen and energize the agriculture technology network in the Midwest and the South.

"We have the farmers. We have millions of acres of farmland," co-founder John Santi said. "My goal for Memphis is for the world to see us as the epicenter of ag technology, not because we develop the technology here, but because the technology of the world comes here."

Santi and businessman Carter Williams co-founded Davos on the Delta.

"We've brought together entrepreneurs, investors, farmers, and industry leaders," Williams said. "[We're] trying to have them all work together to figure out the best way to move new technology forward faster."

Santi hopes to attract others looking to learn about the ag industry and how their technology may fit into it.

