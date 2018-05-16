Pedestrian features installed last year in Downtown Memphis will now be removed

The bicycle lanes and pedestrian sitting area along Peabody Place that were installed just a year ago will be removed, according to City of Memphis.

As part of the Great Streets Pilot Project Downtown, Peabody Place was narrowed to make room for a two-way bicycle and pedestrian sitting area.

Memphians didn't love the results of the project. Feedback from people living and visiting the area now has City of Memphis looking at once again revising Peabody Place.

A turn lane will be installed along the full length of Peabody Place, and the pedestrian bump-outs will remain at the intersections. On-street parallel parking will also remain.

The Division of Engineering will investigate the installation of protected bike lanes on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue instead of the pilot lanes that were on Peabody Place.

City crews are already preparing to make the revisions to Peabody Place. The street furniture is being removed ahead of the street work, which will begin in early June.

Intermittent lane closures and less on-street parking should be expected during the construction, which will take place in the first half of June.

