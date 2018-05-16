Fire in South Memphis that closed 3rd Street now out

A large fire in Downtown Memphis shut down traffic Wednesday on South Third Street between Brooks and Peebles.

A pallet company near All Good Auto Sales and several Downtown motels caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting into the air, and the fire is now out.

First responders closed South Third Street so firefighters could safely work to contain the flames.

Officials said it took 45 minutes to contain the fire.

"We're thankful it was on the exterior," said Lieutenant Wayne Cooke with Memphis Fire Department. "Does not appear to be any interior structures that are involved, but heavy involvement on the outside."

WMC Action News 5 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

