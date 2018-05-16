South Memphis fire that closed 3rd St. caused by pallets near incinerator

A large fire in Downtown Memphis shut down traffic Wednesday on South Third Street between Brooks and Peebles.

A pallet company near It's All Good Auto Sales and several motels caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting into the air. The fire is now out.

First responders closed South Third Street so firefighters could safely work to contain the flames.

Officials said it took 45 minutes to contain the fire.

"We're thankful it was on the exterior," said Lt. Wayne Cooke with Memphis Fire Department. "Does not appear to be any interior structures that are involved, but heavy involvement on the outside."

Fire officials said no one was injured. They believe the fire was caused by pallets that were placed too close to the incinerator.

Total pallet and equipment damage is estimated to be $200,000, as well as $8,000 damage to two vehicles nearby.

