10-year-old boy shot while playing basketball

When Memphis Police Department showed up to the 1400 Smythe near Waco in Cherokee, a 10-year-old boy named Tobias, nicknamed "Two," was crying and bleeding on the front lawn of his house.

His friends told family members they'd been playing basketball at a nearby park when suddenly Two was shot, hit by a bullet that came out of nowhere.

"He was apparently shot in the face," said Carlen Gooden, whose son was with Two when the incident happened. "He was shot somewhere in the face."

Gooden said she rushed to the scene after getting a frantic phone call from her son around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"He just said 'I can't believe it, I can't believe Two's been shot,'" she said, "And he told me he didn't know where the shot came from."

Jah'quae Jordan, 15, said he'd just eaten a meal with Two before the younger boy went off to play basketball with his buddies.

"He's a good kid," said Jordan, "He's kind and funny. And we seen him in the back of that ambulance just crying. We was like what happened?"

Rosie Porter said her grandson was one of the young men playing hoops with Two. Police officers allowed her to talk to her grandson in the back of a squad car where he and the other boys were being questioned.

"They were playing ball and somebody got shot," said Porter. "That's all I know. I don't know who did it."

The basketball court is at nearby Cherokee Park. Detectives talked with other young people at the court and scoured nearby bushes and a trail for any evidence of a shooting.

Jordan said Two's friends reportedly carried him from the court back to his home then called for help. A basketball sat on the grass in front of Two's house as police questioned the witnesses and everyone wondered what really happened and why.

"It's just like this stuff happens so much now," said Carlen Gooden, holding back tears. "You never now who's gonna get hit next. And it's just sad. It's really, really sad."

Tobias is expected to be OK.

Police charged a 15-year-old in the shooting. The teen faces charges of reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Police said the victim knows the accused shooter.

