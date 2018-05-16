Breakdown: How a 'convective pattern' is to blame for the spotty - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Breakdown: How a 'convective pattern' is to blame for the spotty rain storms

By Ron Childers, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Scattered showers and storms have been in place across the Mid-South for the last couple of days, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to some while others remain hot, humid, and dry. 

This is a convective pattern that we typically see during the summer months but it's making an early start here in the Mid-South. 

In this Breakdown video, we explain what drives this type of pattern and what it means for rain chances in our area.  

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly