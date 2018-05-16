Breakdown: How a 'convective pattern' is to blame for the spotty rain storms

Scattered showers and storms have been in place across the Mid-South for the last couple of days, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to some while others remain hot, humid, and dry.

This is a convective pattern that we typically see during the summer months but it's making an early start here in the Mid-South.

In this Breakdown video, we explain what drives this type of pattern and what it means for rain chances in our area.

