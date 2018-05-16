Memphis police director praises officers in viral video

A screenshot from Hayes' video showing him with the two officers (Source: YouTube)

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings is commending the two officers shown in a video that's gone viral.

Michael Hayes, a real estate investor in Memphis, recorded video as he tried to inspect an investment property.

Neighbor Tiffany Albert called police, even after Hayes said he showed her his business card. Albert claims Hayes never showed her any paperwork.

Officers arrived at the scene and after investigating told the woman to go inside so Hayes could do his job.

"[They are] examples of the vast majority of all MPD officers,” Director Rallings said. “Our officers will respond to all calls of service and are trained and expected to respond in a professional manner."

Albert said the house Hayes was investigating had been boarded up after people used drugs in it, and she did not want the boards to come down.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.