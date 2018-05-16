Ferguson cut by Buccaneers

Could former Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson head back to Memphis to play for the incoming Alliance of American Football team?

Ferguson was signed as an undrafted free agent to a tryout contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite some reported rave reviews during rookie mini-camp, the Bucs opted to keep former Arkansas QB Austin Allen, who also went undrafted.

Ferguson broke numerous passing records at the U of M during his 2-year career. He racked up 3,971 passing yards and 36 touchdowns during his senior year and ran for another six scores.

He still has time to catch on with another NFL team before training camps start in July...but, if not.. Alliance Memphis could be waiting.

