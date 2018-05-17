2 killed in motorcycle crash in Southaven

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Southaven on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Airways Boulevard when the motorcycle crashed into a car making a turn onto Guthrie Drive.

Both people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Jarrell Morris and 26-year-old Maxine Broderick.

